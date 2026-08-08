Wakefield, MA fire update: Viral photos, videos show massive blaze on Foundry Street

Update: A vacant commercial building in Wakefield, Massachusetts, was engulfed in flames Friday afternoon, sending a massive plume of black smoke over the area.

Fire in Wakefield, Massachusetts. (Unsplash)

The blaze broke out on Foundry Street and was later upgraded to a six-alarm fire, according to local reports. Firefighters from multiple departments assisted with the response as crews battled the blaze.

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The fire also caused significant disruptions around the area. Wakefield police said Broadway was closed between North Avenue and Lake Street, while North Avenue was shut down between Main Street and West Water Street.

Fire officials said one person was evacuated from a nearby building. No injuries were reported.

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Train service disrupted

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{{^usCountry}} The fire also affected MBTA commuter rail service. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fire also affected MBTA commuter rail service. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the MBTA, Haverhill Line Train 1249 was stopped after Greenwood and was running behind schedule because of the fire.

Witness describes heavy smoke

A witness described seeing a large column of dark smoke rising from the area.

“It was black, and it was billowing at first,” Carol Mahn told WHDH. “I initially thought it was an electric car fire. Later I learned that it was a building. Thank God for the firefighters in surrounding towns helping us."

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday.

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Initial report: A five-alarm fire erupted at a commercial building on Foundry Street in Wakefield, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon, sending thick black smoke across the area and drawing a large emergency response.

What we know so far

According to reports, the blaze broke out in the Foundry Street area and was elevated to a 5th-alarm fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and it is unclear whether anyone was injured.

Traffic affected

In a Facebook post, the Wakefield Police Department said, "Wakefield Fire is working a fire on Foundry Street and it is severely affecting traffic in the area. Foundry Street is closed. Broadway is closed between North Avenue & Lake Street. North Avenue is closed between Main Street and West Water Street. Please avoid this area."

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Viral photos and videos

Photos and videos shared on social media by witnesses showed towering flames and heavy smoke rising from the scene as firefighters battled the blaze.

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