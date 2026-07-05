Watch: Bhangra performance steals the show as F1 Sprint kicks off South Asian Heritage Month at Silverstone

The 2026 Formula 1 British Grand Prix Sprint at Silverstone began with a vibrant celebration of South Asian Heritage Month, as Punjabi Bhangra dancers and drummers took to the starting grid ahead of Saturday's race.

Punjabi dancers open British Grand Prix Sprint festivities to kick off the South Asian Heritage Month. (Screengrab | F1 Instagram )

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The South Asian diaspora's month-long celebration of the legacy of those with roots in the South Asian nations of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives is known as South Asian Heritage Month. Every year, it runs from July 1 to July 31.

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South Asian culture takes center stage at Silverstone

Formula 1 marked the beginning of South Asian Heritage Month with a traditional Punjabi Bhangra performance on the grid.

The dancers and musicians performed in front of thousands of fans before drivers prepared for the Sprint race. Jas Aulakh, along with her dance crew “Bhangra Fam Academy,” performed Punjab's Bhangra to the song “Kaun Nee Jaandah.”

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{{^usCountry}} The sport posted footage of the performance on its official social media channels, writing, “Ahead of F1 Sprint we celebrated South Asian Heritage Month with a special Bhangra performance on the grid.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sport posted footage of the performance on its official social media channels, writing, “Ahead of F1 Sprint we celebrated South Asian Heritage Month with a special Bhangra performance on the grid.” {{/usCountry}}

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The celebration came during a record-breaking British Grand Prix weekend. Silverstone welcomed around 570,000 spectators across the event.

The festivities, however, were briefly interrupted when one of the Punjabi drummers collapsed during the performance.

According to reports, temperatures continued to rise throughout the weekend, reaching about 26°C on Saturday. Those conditions likely contributed to the medical emergency involving the performer.

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Medical emergency before Sprint race

The drummer collapsed midway through the Bhangra performance. Medics raced to the man and immediately placed him in the recovery position before he seemed to awaken.

The sunny weather on Silverstone's grid is said to have caused the drummer to become excessively dehydrated. The SunSport reported that the individual was taken away in an ambulance and has reportedly received medical attention.

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Antonelli claims victory

Mercedes youngster Kimi Antonelli produced another impressive drive to win the Sprint after overtaking Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, who had started from pole position.

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Hamilton had secured Sprint pole by just 0.010 seconds during Friday's qualifying session, marking his first pole in either qualifying format since the 2025 Chinese Sprint.

He said, “I love this place, I love this crowd, and I can’t express to you how big a dream it is…I’m really grateful to get that pole. I was quick through all the session, but still, it was only 10 milliseconds, so it was very close to these guys.”

Hamilton led the opening laps before Antonelli passed him on the Hangar Straight using the overtake mode. The Mercedes driver then pulled clear to claim victory and extend his championship lead. Hamilton finished second in front of his home crowd, while Lando Norris recovered from sixth on the grid to take third place.

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