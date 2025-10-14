Watch: Diane Keaton's heartwarming appearance at 2022 Ralph Lauren show goes viral

Diane Keaton died on October 11 at the age of 76. While many remember the Oscar-winning star for her versatile acting, she was also famous for her love for fashion and was dubbed a ‘fashion icon’ for all the right reasons. Recently, a resurfaced video of the actress went viral on social media. A video of Diane Keaton cheering at a 2022 Ralph Lauren show has gone viral on social media.(AP)

The 2022 video was uploaded online by her friend and Who What Wear associate director Erin Fitzpatrick on Instagram. In the video, the late actress could be seen cheering up the models as they walked for a Ralph Lauren show.

Blast from the past: Keaton’s love for modelling, fashion

The viral clip brings back memories from the Ralph Lauren show in 2022. Keaton can be seen seated in the front row of the show. Newlyweds at the time, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, could be seen seated next to her. Keaton could be seen openly cheering up the models as they walked the ramp. Her excitement for the collection is clearly visible in the video, proof of her love for fashion.

Keaton was known for her unique style and love for modelling. For the show, she wore a black suit, along with her signature hat.

Also Read: How did Diane Keaton spend her final days? Report says Oscar winner ‘lived exactly how she…’

Diane Keaton and her iconic hat

Keaton was known for her style and choice in fashion, especially with the hat she opted for in her ensemble. Her passion for fashion will always be remembered. While talking to the People in 2024, Keaton revealed everything about her clothing style.

Crediting her mother as her inspiration, she mentioned how she took her to Goodwill. She also spoke about how her mother had been her manifester and supporter in life. She also credited fashion magazines for shaping her style in the latter half of her life.

Also Read: Diane Keaton death: Al Pacino ‘will forever regret’ not marrying the ‘love of his life’

FAQs:

1. What video of Diane Keaton has gone viral after her death?

A 2022 clip of her cheering at a Ralph Lauren fashion show has resurfaced online.

2. Why is the Diane Keaton fashion show clip trending now?

It showcases her joyful spirit and love for fashion, shared widely after her passing.

3. Who shared the viral Diane Keaton video online?

It was posted by Erin Fitzpatrick on Instagram and originally shared by Ralph Lauren.