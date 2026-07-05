WATCH: Trump's new Air Force One makes July 4 flyover over Washington, DC, escorted by US Air Force jets

President Donald Trump's new Air Force One has become the latest talking point online after a video showing the aircraft flying over Washington, DC, with multiple US Air Force fighter jets went viral during the America 250 celebrations.

Air Force One, along with other military plane flyover at a Salute to America Independence Day event, Saturday, July 4, 2026, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

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The flyover formed part of the Freedom 250 celebrations, which featured military aircraft, ceremonial events and President Trump's address on the National Mall.

The White House had announced that several military aviation assets would participate in coordinated flyovers throughout the day.

Also read: July 4 flyover schedule: Full times for Washington, D.C.'s National Mall and Colorado F-16 flyovers

Viral video captures presidential aircraft over Washington

The footage shows the blue-and-white presidential aircraft flying at low altitude above Washington while multiple US Air Force fighter jets maintain close formation. The aircraft appear to pass over crowds gathered for the Independence Day festivities.

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{{^usCountry}} Social media users praised the president's new Air Force One, which Qatar loaned to Trump until the delayed replacement jet develops. A user wrote, “It's so much nicer than the old AF1!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media users praised the president's new Air Force One, which Qatar loaned to Trump until the delayed replacement jet develops. A user wrote, “It's so much nicer than the old AF1!” {{/usCountry}}

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Another user simply wrote under the video, “Looks Fire.”

One user called it a “striking sight” and wrote, “A striking sight over Washington, D.C. as the new Air Force One makes its appearance alongside U.S. Air Force escorts. 🇺🇸✈️”

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Also read: Trump's new Air Force One plane: All details about Qatar's gift to POTUS; see photos

Why Trump's new Air Force One is drawing attention

The aircraft featured in the flyover is the Boeing 747-8 gifted by Qatar to the United States earlier this year.

The luxury aircraft underwent security upgrades before joining the presidential fleet as the temporary Air Force One, replacing the ageing Boeing VC-25A aircraft while long-delayed replacement jets remain under development.

The aircraft has been extensively modified to meet presidential transport requirements. Security systems, encrypted communications and defensive capabilities were installed before it entered service.

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Trump took his first flight on the new Air Force One on Wednesday, July 1. He said that the United States, "couldn't build a plane like this"

The heavily modified Boeing 747-8 aircraft was originally made in the United States. He continued, “To be honest with you, I'm excited about the first flight. Nobody's ever seen anything like it.”

The July 4 appearance marked one of the aircraft's highest-profile public flights since entering service. According to previous reports, the Boeing 747-8 features luxury interiors, larger cabin space and modern avionics.