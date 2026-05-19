‘We don’t like cheaters’: Baker sets 57,000 cake on fire after client’s boyfriend cheats

A custom-made birthday cake worth $600 (approximately ₹57,000) was dramatically set on fire after a client discovered her boyfriend’s infidelity on the very day of delivery. In a viral Instagram video, a Louisiana-based baker fulfilled the heartbroken client's unique request to destroy the massive creation, which was built to serve 75 guests. The footage shows the dessert bursting into flames, bubbling, and turning completely black.

What does the video show?

The baker who burned a cake on her client’s request. (Instagram/@thesweethustle_)

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“Hey, coworkers, my client found her boyfriend had cheated on her the same day she was supposed to come pick up this big-a** cake for him,” recalled Julie Fradella, a Louisiana-based baker, in a video shared on Instagram.

Also Read: Wife catches husband cheating, tries to rent him to mistress for ₹85,000 per month

She continued that the client asked her to set the cake on fire, and she complied. “Jonathan, it’s Julie with The Sweet Hustle. Just want to wish you a happy birthday,” she said. “Had so much fun making this cake for your party tonight. It’s just one thing. Cheaters, Jonathan, we don’t like cheaters.”

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{{^usCountry}} At the same time, the cake bursts into flames, with the frosting bubbling, and it eventually blackens. The post prompted varied responses on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, the cake bursts into flames, with the frosting bubbling, and it eventually blackens. The post prompted varied responses on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the reactions to her video, the baker wrote, “And before y’all come telling me@about a charge back. SHE was my client. She is who I invoiced. She is the cardholder. I am doing what my client requested!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the reactions to her video, the baker wrote, “And before y’all come telling me@about a charge back. SHE was my client. She is who I invoiced. She is the cardholder. I am doing what my client requested!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She added, “Now how he paid her ain’t none of my business. The legalities are covered. Trust me. But baby this was my type of carrying on. I hate she had to go through that but I think all of us can relate unfortunately. Baby a big ole party with no cake. This cake was set to serve 75.” (Viewer discretion advised: The video contains strong language) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “Now how he paid her ain’t none of my business. The legalities are covered. Trust me. But baby this was my type of carrying on. I hate she had to go through that but I think all of us can relate unfortunately. Baby a big ole party with no cake. This cake was set to serve 75.” (Viewer discretion advised: The video contains strong language) {{/usCountry}}

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How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Never seen a cake on fire before....... Now I can check that off the list. That was oddly satisfying. Set off more.” Another added, “The cake was lit and it was literally lit!! Love this!!”

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Also Read: 'I can't have cheaters': Co-founder says she fired 2 employees over affair, internet divided

A third commented, “1... You are my hero. 2... I didn't know cakes could burn!” A fourth wrote, “I was in a similar situation before. Bought a handmade piece of art for someone, and I wrote a letter on it that politely read them for filth (stay the victim) and left it at their building and when I tell you I disappeared!!!!!!! No explanation…. I got gifts on gifts and didn’t speak to him for months.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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