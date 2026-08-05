A shocking TikTok live where celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was seen allegedly harming himself in his Miami home prompted a flurry of calls to local police. Questions have emerged about the circumstances of the incident, including whether his kids were at home.

Were Perez Hilton's kids at home during horrific TikTok live? What we know as police receive ‘multiple calls’ (theperezhilton/Instagram)

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The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office told Newsweek that the office received "multiple calls" about a person livestreaming acts of self harm. Deputies who were dispatched to Hilton's house spoke to family members on the scene.

Were Perez Hilton's kids at home during horrific TikTok live?

Deputies have confirmed that Hilton was alone inside when they arrived and decided to "tactically disengage" while they continued to monitor the situation. Social media posts also suggest that his kids were not at home.

Podcaster Zack Peter wrote on X, “Perez Hilton Update: He appears to have been home alone. His kids were NOT with him at the time of his TikTok Live, where he appeared to have been having a psychotic break, self-harming online. Story still developing…”

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{{^usCountry}} "In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication. Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public," the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office told Newsweek. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication. Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public," the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office told Newsweek. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | What happened to Perez Hilton? Miami-Dade Sheriff's office issues update after shocking TikTok live video

The video seemed to show Hilton cutting himself and covered in what appeared to be blood. The video was taken down and TikTok has suspended Hilton's account.

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While deputies found Hilton alone, it is unclear who was home at the time the video was filmed. Hilton has three children. His oldest child, a son, was born in 2013. His daughters were born in 2015 and 2017.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).