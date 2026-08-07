What did Abdul El-Sayed say about Mackinac Island? Resurfaced clip sparks outrage: 'So unappreciative'

Abdul El-Sayed's resurfaced comment about Mackinac Island has ignited a fresh wave of online debate in Michigan’s closely watched US Senate race.

What did Abdul El-Sayed say?

Michigan Democratic Senate primary winner Abdul El-Sayed speaks during a press conference in front of the Spirit of Detroit statue in Detroit, Michigan. (Getty Images via AFP)

A clip from the 2020 documentary How to Fix a Primary has gone viral after resurfacing on social media.

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In the footage, filmed during a visit to the iconic Michigan destination, Abdul El-Sayed says, "I hate Mackinac so much. Every time I've ever come here, I've hated it. Why am I here?"

The documentary chronicled El-Sayed's underdog campaign in Michigan's 2018 gubernatorial race.

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Social media reacts

{{^usCountry}} Since the clip resurfaced, critics have argued that the remarks reflect poorly on a candidate seeking statewide office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since the clip resurfaced, critics have argued that the remarks reflect poorly on a candidate seeking statewide office. {{/usCountry}}

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One user wrote on X, "Uh… did he really say that? Abdul El-Sayed said in a documentary about himself that he hates Mackinac Island…If you hate Mackinac Island, you hate Michigan. It’s that simple, because it represents Michigan families and our history.."

Another added, "I’m actually so furious right now. Abdul El-Sayed was caught saying “I hate Mackinac Island”, which is one of Michigan’s greatest destinations. Who does this guy think he is? As a Michigander, I’m appalled to see my neighbors voting this guy in. How does someone who hates the state he’s running in even have a CHANCE? From now until the midterms I will make sure this guy is exposed for every single thing he has ever said or done. I will make sure he doesn’t win. I want him out of my state."

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A third user commented, "I hope not a single person from Mackinac Island and the UP votes for El-Sayed. So unappreciative. He doesn't deserve to represent the greatest part of the US. Or the US in general!"

Also Read: Dr. Abdul El-Sayed wife, kids and net worth: All we know about winner of Michigan's Democratic Senate primary

Supporters say clip lacks context

Others argued the viral clip was taken out of context.

One user wrote, "This 30-second clip is taken out of context. El-Sayed was talking about the Mackinac Policy Conference, an annual gathering of policy pros and insiders that he argues brings together well-connected and powerful people and shuts most voters out of politics."

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Also Read: Sarah Jukaku, Abdul El-Sayed's wife, slammed over Medicare online as Democrat wins Michigan Senate race: ‘Unbelievable’

About Mackinac Island

Located in the Straits of Mackinac, Mackinac Island is one of Michigan's best-known tourist destinations. Renowned for its historic charm, fudge shops, Fort Mackinac, and car-free streets, the island is a popular vacation spot and a symbol of the state's natural beauty and summer traditions.

It also hosts the annual Mackinac Policy Conference, a high-profile gathering of politicians, business executives, and civic leaders that has long served as a key forum for discussing Michigan's economic and political priorities.

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