What happened to Perez Hilton? Miami-Dade Sheriff's office issues update after shocking TikTok live video

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton sparked widespread concern after an alarming TikTok Live broadcast from his Miami home. Hilton was seen harming himself and cutting himself, prompting multiple emergency calls to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton sparked widespread concern after an alarming TikTok Live broadcast from his Miami home. (Perez Hilton | Instagram)

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Authorities confirmed that deputies responded to the residence after reports of the livestream, but said they decided to "tactically disengage" while continuing to monitor the situation.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched after receiving multiple calls reporting that an individual was livestreaming behavior indicating a mental health crisis. When officers arrived, they spoke with family members at the scene and confirmed Hilton was alone inside the residence.

Newsweek reported that TikTok has since suspended Hilton's account.

Also read: Were Perez Hilton's kids at home during horrific TikTok live? What we know as police receive ‘multiple calls’

What happened to Perez Hilton?

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{{^usCountry}} Hilton was seen in the livestream completely nude, covered in blood and repeatedly cutting himself with an item in gruesome clips that were shared on social media. Hilton appeared manic in the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hilton was seen in the livestream completely nude, covered in blood and repeatedly cutting himself with an item in gruesome clips that were shared on social media. Hilton appeared manic in the video. {{/usCountry}}

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Hilton declared during the livestream, "I'm not dead yet." Later on, he declared, "I want to be dead," threatening to incite police to shoot him to death.

A SWAT unit was reportedly outside Hilton's house, according to podcaster Zack Peter, who called the situation an “active hostage situation.” Authorities have not verified the claim.

His account was suspended, and the livestream was removed after around 30 minutes.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office explains response

In a statement shared with Newsweek, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office outlined why deputies did not immediately enter the residence.

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"In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication," the agency said.

The department added that unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation can reduce the risk of injury to everyone involved and help prevent further escalation.

Authorities did not announce any arrests or criminal investigation related to the incident. They also did not provide additional information about Hilton's condition.

Also read: Who is Kirill Basin? Hawaii Democratic congressional candidate arrested after beach confrontation; wild video emerges

Recent health struggles and update

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The incident comes months after Hilton revealed he had experienced a serious health crisis earlier this year.

In March, he shared an Instagram video explaining that he spent three weeks in hospital after developing complications from the flu. He said the illness progressed to an ulcer, a perforation and sepsis. He also described suffering additional infections and heart complications during his stay.

Following his recovery, Hilton said the experience had transformed his outlook on life and faith.

He told followers that he believed he had encountered God during his hospitalization and planned to begin taking his three children to church regularly. Hilton is a single father of three.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

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