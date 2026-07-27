What is Kyle Kuzma's net worth? All we know as NBA champion takes brutal dig at NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Kyle Kuzma, a forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, has added his voice to the increasing number of people condemning New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after the mayor labeled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "war criminal."

US basketball player Kyle Kuzma criticizes NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani for labeling Netanyahu a 'war criminal'. (AFP)

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This exchange rapidly attracted online attention, with Kuzma posting an extensive statement on social media that raised concerns about whether Mamdani was addressing matters beyond the scope of the New York City Mayor's duties.

Zohran Mamdani's response draws netizens' attention: Kyle Kuzma reacts

Mamdani's remarks have persisted in igniting discussions, eliciting responses from both supporters and detractors over the last few days.

“This is 2026. People cosplaying as things they don’t have the authority, the talent, or the track record to actually be. Just for content. A mayor playing president. A founder playing operator. A content creator playing one-on-one thinking he’s a pro. A 25yr old with a ring light playing economist. Everyone auditioning. Nobody building,” Kuzma wrote on X as he took a jibe at Mamdani.

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The NBA athlete used Mamdani as a reference to highlight a significant point about what he sees as a growing trend in public life, where viral occurrences and online fame tend to take precedence over meaningful contributions.

“Were raising a generation that learning the reward isn’t in doing the thing it’s in looking like you did the thing. The clip is the career. The pose is the product. The soundbite is the substitute for a life’s work,” he continued.

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“Don't fall for distractions,” Kuzma added.

Kuzma, 31, has engaged actively on social media throughout this summer, sharing his thoughts on economic policy, artificial intelligence, and labor matters. His critique of Mamdani stands out as it originates from outside the realm of New York politics—Kuzma is not affiliated with either of the NBA teams in the city and is not influenced by local policy decisions.

Kyle Kuzma net worth: Here's what we know about NBA star

Born on July 24, 1995, in Flint, Michigan, Kyle Kuzma is the only son of Karri Kuzma, a champion shot putter in high school.

Kyle Kuzma is a professional basketball player from the US with a net worth of $25 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Kyle Kuzma: A look at his career

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Kuzma rose to prominence in the NBA after being selected 27th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, initially by the Brooklyn Nets, but was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers on the night of the draft. In his rookie season with the Lakers, Kuzma surpassed expectations by averaging 16.1 points per game and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team, Celebrity Net Worth reported. He spent his first four seasons in Los Angeles, contributing to the team's victory in the NBA championship in 2020 alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

In 2021, Kuzma was traded to the Washington Wizards as part of the deal involving Russell Westbrook. His responsibilities increased in Washington, where he evolved into a more well-rounded player, enhancing his rebounding and playmaking skills. Throughout the 2022-23 season, he achieved career-high averages of 21.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. This progress led to a four-year contract extension worth $102 million with the Wizards.

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Recognized for his ability to score in various situations and his self-assurance both during games and in personal interactions, Kuzma has proven to be a dependable starter in the NBA. His journey has been characterized by consistent growth from a late first-round selection to a key player, even as his teams have experienced varying degrees of success in recent seasons.