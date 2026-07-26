The story of Dr. Karyna Shuliak, a 47-year-old Belarusian American dentist, has been one of the least talked-about aspects of the Jeffrey Epstein probe.

Jeffrey Epstein with his alleged girlfriend, dentist Karyna Shuliak. (X@anthon7yandrews)

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Epstein's "last girlfriend" and also the last person he called before his 2019 death, many believe the crucial details of the late sex offender's final years may be known to Shuliak - offering the key to the purported mystery around Jeffrey Epstein's death.

But the Belarusian American has been under the scrutiny of watchdogs ever since it was revealed in the DOJ's 3 million pages of Epstein files disclosures that emails showed she shared an intimate relationship with the disgraced financier. She could also potentially be the only heir to Epstein's $100 million net worth at death, which includes his estate and other valuables.

What makes her case all the more interesting is the fact that she has not been named in any way in the DOJ's probe of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking network; nor has she identified as a victim of Jeffrey Epstein; and there are no records of the FBI ever investigating her in relation to the case. In fact, as a recent New York Times profile of her shows, she is still closely connected with what remains of Jeffrey Epstein's family.

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{{^usCountry}} It is also thanks to the NYT profile that the relatively less-talked-about saga of Dr Karyna Shuliak and where it stands more than seven years after Epstein's death is receiving heightened attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is also thanks to the NYT profile that the relatively less-talked-about saga of Dr Karyna Shuliak and where it stands more than seven years after Epstein's death is receiving heightened attention. {{/usCountry}}

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A key question that has emerged amid renewed discussions on her is where she is now. The question has been reinforced especially given key Epstein associate Daniel Siad was found dead under mysterious circumstances at an apartment in Paris. Here's what we know about Shulian's whereabouts.

Also read: Karyna Shuliak: Truth behind Jeffrey Epstein's girlfriend's alleged social media account

Where Is Karyna Shuliak Now?

According to the New York Times profile, Karyna Shuliak is still very much a New York City resident, allegedly maintaining close ties with the Epstein family. It has been confirmed that the Belarusian immigrant, who became a American citizen in 2018, is living in a condo building in New York City's Upper East Side, Manhattan. She was also practicing as a dentist in NYC till recently.

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The report added that Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, has a financial stake in the condo building, and the journalists Matthew Goldstein and Sharon Otterman reached out to Shuliak's lawyers about it. They reportedly did not respond. Mark Epstein responded saying that "he only wishes that woman the best.”

Also read: Karyna Shuliak: Here's what Epstein wanted to leave for his girlfriend before death - $50m, diamond ring and more

Meeting Epstein And Becoming US Citizen

Shuliak first met Epstein in March 2011 when she was 21. She was on a student visa to study English in New York City and was working as a dental assistant. Reportedly originally recruited for trafficking, per the NYT, Shuliak became close to Epstein personally, and they maintained a relationship till his death.

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On Epstein's advice, Shuliak underwent same sex marriage to one of his female associates around 2017 and obtained her US citizenship. They eventually divorced, with allegations surfacing then among some Congressional Democrats that the marriage was likely a sham.