Karyna Shuliak: Truth behind Jeffrey Epstein's girlfriend's alleged social media account

Karyna Shuliak has been in focus after the latest tranche of documents on Jeffrey Epstein was released by the Justice Department. She was the girlfriend of the late convicted child sex offender and documents showed Epstein wanted to leave her $50 million, a 33-carat diamond ring, 'Pedo Island', and his New York townhouse. Karyna Shuliak reportedly was in a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein for 8-10 years. (X/@KremlinTrolls) Shuliak hails from Belarus and came to the US in 2009. She is said to have been in a relationship with Epstein for 8-10 years, as per The Sun, and earned the moniker of ‘the inspector’ for her compulsive tendence to check up on Epstein's activities. Now, an X account claiming to belong to Shuliak has gone viral, making several allegations including referring to the conspiracy theory of ‘sacrificing children’. “They sacrifice children to Lucifer, it’s an entire cult. Jeffrey got involved in their operation for financial reasons and to obtain kompromat, but he never participated in those rituals,” the alleged account going by Shuliak's name claimed. Also Read | Jeffrey Epstein ‘cream cheese’, ‘baby’ talks spark disgust amid cannibalism claims; ‘this is depravity’ It also made other claims like “Elon Musk isn’t in the files. This is Trump revenge for what Elon tweeted last time, claiming Trump was in the files, and he has no choice but to accept it.” As per X, the account user joined in 2017, and had a username change the same year. The account got a verified tick in 2026. The person behind the account had also agreed to an interview with podcast host and political commentator, Mario Nawfal.

Truth behind alleged Karyna Shuliak profile However, many have alleged the account is fake. There have been claims that the account is trying to run a crypto scam. Political commentator Brian Krassenstein flagged the account as fake, saying “This account for Karyna Shuliak, Epstein’s last girlfriend before he died, is FAKE. I HAVE CONFIRMED THIS. STOP FALLING FOR LIES AND HOAXES. Please stop sharing their claims about Epstein.”

Matthew Goldstein of New York Times also said on the social media platform that Shuliak's lawyer has communicated that the account on X is fake. Another person on X noted “Sooo maybe we shouldn’t be totally sure this is actually Karyna Shuliak. The account’s first tweet was only about 22 hours ago and it’s an attempt to funnel people into a Telegram channel, plus there was a retweet of some cryptocurrency thing. I fell for it at first too and even asked “her” a question, but there are a few red flags here that are probably worth paying attention to.” In the time since then, Nawfal has also scrapped the interview, saying “This account is FAKE, I recommend everyone blocks it and reports it. Epstein's last girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, does not have an X account. I was not pressured to back out of any interview.” The account going by Shuliak's name has nonetheless offered to go live on X at 7 pm New York time.

Grok too fact-checked people online and said “Based on recent reports, including a statement from Karyna Shuliak herself, the KarynaShuliak account appears to be a hoax and not hers.” The account also appeared to admit that it was a fake. “You got trolled by the crypto community, gg. A social experiment to show you that you can make anyone believe anything,” a recent post read. Meanwhile, another account going by the same name released an alleged statement. "In light of recent questions and the improper use of my identity across various digital platforms, I find it necessary to clarify the following: Disassociation from Investments: I categorically deny collecting funds, promoting, or encouraging investments of any kind in cryptocurrencies or financial assets. Any message suggesting otherwise is false and has not been authorized by me. Digital Identity: I expressly state that I do not own or operate any Twitter/X account other than the one mentioned herein. My only official account on the X platform (formerly Twitter) is @KShuliak50977. I assume no responsibility for statements, comments, or promises made from fake or impersonation accounts attempting to misuse my identity. Legal Actions: I inform that I am currently in the process of filing the corresponding complaint with the Cyber Police. I will pursue legal action against any individual or entity that uses my name to issue inappropriate, defamatory statements or to attempt to defraud third parties. I appreciate respect for my privacy and my public image during this particularly complex personal moment. I will not allow my name to be used for purposes that are inconsistent with my values and principles."