Who is Christian Nielson? ‘Mommy blogger’ Stephanie Clark Nielson's husband

Stephanie and Christian Nielson, one of the internet’s favorite couples, recently shared some good news with their fans: they are expecting their sixth child together! The pair became famous ever since they survived a plane crash. Since then, the pair has publicly spoken about the way this incident impacted their lives and is now known for sharing glimpses of their family life on social media. Stephanie Clark Nielson with her husband, Christian Nielson. (nieniedialogues/ Instagram)

The announcement

“Just two weeks before Claire got married, I went to the doctor for what I thought was something completely different and was given some very unexpected news - a total plot twist! I'm pregnant. This summer brings lots of change: kids heading off to college, a missionary, an 8th grader, a new business, ... and a new little Nielson baby girl arriving in February 2026. " Stephanie wrote on her Instagram.

The pair currently shares five kids: Nicholas, Oliver, Charlotte, Jane, and Claire.

Who is Christian Nielson?

Husband to mommy blogger Stephanie, Christian maintains a relatively lower profile on social media compared to his wife. Although not much is known about his personal background, the two became known after famously surviving a horrific plane crash back in the summer of 2008. Sat in a twin-engine plane, the vehicle came crashing down soon after takeoff and crashed straight into the ground.

Burns covered both their faces, and the doctors found it a miracle for the pair to have survived that accident. Christian had been told of the doctor’s fears regarding Stephanie’s low chances of survival quite early on. After four and a half months in the hospital, she finally made it out.

“They came in expecting to see me. They didn’t recognize me with all the burns and scars. When I called them over for a hug, they were afraid. It was awful,” she wrote on her blog, recalling the first time her kids came to meet her in the hospital following the incident. “I literally felt my heart breaking. I wanted to die. I couldn’t see all I had to live for.”

The pair has had to adjust their daily routine to accommodate their new reality, but they are now ready to introduce another member to their family soon.

By Stuti Gupta