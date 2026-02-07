Who is Gus Kenworthy? Olympian writes anti-ICE message on ice ‘with urine’

Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy shocked his fans and followers when he posted a picture of a graphic anti-ICE message, which appears to have been created by urinating on ice. The post, which quickly went viral across social media, sparked an intense debate over the boundaries of athlete activism. While many of his supporters lauded the skier for his "unfiltered" and bold approach to political protest, others questioned the graphic nature of the post. Gus Kenworthy, a British-American freestyle skier. (Getty Images via AFP)

In an Instagram post, Kenworthy shared it, urging people to call their senators to speak out against ICE. He also shared a format or a sample script that he said people could use.