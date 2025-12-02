Who is Keith Castillo? TikToker gives machetes and alcohol bottles to homeless people in US

A TikToker, Keith Castillo, has sparked outrage on social media after he shared multiple videos showing him handing out machetes and alcohol bottles to homeless people in various parts of the USA. Castillo, who goes by “povwolfy”, further stated in an interview that he didn’t care about the backlash and was pulling off the stunts only for views. Homeless people around the USA receiving machetes and alcohol bottles from a TikToker. (Instagram/@povwolfy)

His videos show him giving homeless people small whiskey bottles or packed machetes or both. All the videos have the same text insert, which reads, “Keeping the homeless in the streets.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “This GOTTA be a crime. There has to be some ordinance against this; somewhere.” Another added, “What if somebody’s not mentally OK, why would you pass out a bunch of knives? I think it’s stupid to be honest.”

A third commented, “How does this seem like a good idea?” A fourth wrote, “I hope they hold you personally responsible for any and all harm that results. None of this is funny.”

Who is Keith Castillo?

The content creator maintains profiles on Instagram and TikTok, where he posts a variety of videos. At the time of writing the report, he had over 53,000 followers on Instagram.

What did he say about his stunts?

“I have like 30 machetes in my car right now,” Castillo told the New York Post. He added, “Dude, they’re cheap.”

“I travel around, bulk record in one city and then for my safety go to another city, do the same thing there for like two weeks and kind of like travel around,” Castillo said.

Talking about his future plans, he said that he is planning to visit Vegas and later New York. “I have plans to go to Vegas, Skid Row [in L.A.] soon,” Castillo told the outlet, adding, “I should be in New York in January, I have a lot of friends out there.”

“Go hand out a bunch of machetes and fireballs [whisky] there, too.”

Castillo said that he asked the police, and the authorities apparently told him that it was not illegal to hand out machetes and alcohol. He also says that he believes the people who received the weapons won’t hurt anyone.

“These are for, like, tool purposes. They have zero intent for what people are claiming they want to do with the [machetes].”

He continued, “Honestly I really don’t care bro, it’s good for the clicks and views, you know,” adding, “Gotta do what we have to do so we eat.”