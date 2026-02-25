Who is Rafael Olarra, Pedro Pascal's friend? Duo’s latest LA photos grab attention
Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra sparked romance rumors after hand-holding, intimate walks in NYC and LA. The photos again sparked relationship rumors.
Actor Pedro Pascal's relationship with Argentine art director Rafael Olarra has once again come under scrutiny after they were spotted during an 'intimate' walk in Los Angeles Monday. The duo made tabloid headlines after they were spotted in New York City last week, sparking relationship rumors.
Pascal, 50, and Olarra were spotted by paparazzi last week as they strolled around in New York City and later attended a screening of 'Wuthering Heights.' They were also spotted arriving at their hotel together.
If last week's photos only sparked speculation, Monday's photos from Los Angeles left little to the imagination. Pascal and Ollara were seen holding hands and having intimate moments. The photos were obtained exclusively by TMZ, and the outlet said they were "handsy" in them.
Here are the new TMZ photos:
However, the rumors of a possible romantic relationship have sparked further interest in. Here's what we know about him.
Who Is Raphael Ollara?
Raphael Ollara is an artist from Argentina who has worked as an is an creative director and art director in several Hollywood and commercial projects. He previously dated actor Luke Evans from the summer of 2019 until their confirmed split in January 2021. His relationship with Evans went Instagram-official in early 2020
Olarra works as a creative professional, including at Faena (a luxury hotel and arts group). It is unclear what other creative projects he has managed. He is known to maintain a private life even while he dated Luke Evans.
Also read: Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra spotted together in New York: Are they dating? Fact check
What To Know About Pedro Pascal's Past Relationships
Pedro Pascal is extremely private about his romantic life and has never publicly confirmed a long-term relationship or a partner. He has been linked to colleagues like Maria Dizzia, Lena Headey, Robin Tunney and Jennifer Aniston. However, they were only rumors, and the actor has, so far, never confirmed a relationship.
