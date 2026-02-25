Who is Rafael Olarra, Pedro Pascal's friend? Duo’s latest LA photos grab attention

Actor Pedro Pascal's relationship with Argentine art director Rafael Olarra has once again come under scrutiny after they were spotted during an 'intimate' walk in Los Angeles Monday. The duo made tabloid headlines after they were spotted in New York City last week, sparking relationship rumors. Pedro Pascal is seen in the stands during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

Pascal, 50, and Olarra were spotted by paparazzi last week as they strolled around in New York City and later attended a screening of 'Wuthering Heights.' They were also spotted arriving at their hotel together.

If last week's photos only sparked speculation, Monday's photos from Los Angeles left little to the imagination. Pascal and Ollara were seen holding hands and having intimate moments. The photos were obtained exclusively by TMZ, and the outlet said they were "handsy" in them.

Here are the new TMZ photos: