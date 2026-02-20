Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra spotted together in New York: Are they dating? Fact check

Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra were recently seen together in New York City. This comes amid other recent sightings of the two together, sparking social media attention. According to TMZ, the two were photographed linking arms while heading out for lunch over the Valentine’s Day weekend. Later, they were seen attending a screening of Wuthering Heights at a Manhattan theater. Media coverage remains limited to paparazzi photos and public observation. (AFP, Instagram/@rafaolarra) TMZ noted that Pascal was bundled up in multiple layers, including a hoodie, jean jacket, and heavy cardigan, while Olarra wore a peacoat over a gray crewneck. Pop culture outlet Pop Pulse also reported on X on Feb 20, noting that the pair have been “seen going out occasionally” in New York.

What the reports confirm Based on sightings documented by TMZ and Pop Pulse, Pascal and Olarra have been photographed together and seen enjoying outings in New York, but there is no official confirmation of a romantic relationship between them. Also Read: Beyoncé and Jay-Z rank as the richest celebrity couple in entertainment: See top 10 list TMZ described the pair as “getting close lately,” but no statements have been made by either individual regarding dating.