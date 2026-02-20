Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra spotted together in New York: Are they dating? Fact check
Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra were recently photographed together in NYC, raising speculation about their relationship.
Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra were recently seen together in New York City. This comes amid other recent sightings of the two together, sparking social media attention. According to TMZ, the two were photographed linking arms while heading out for lunch over the Valentine’s Day weekend. Later, they were seen attending a screening of Wuthering Heights at a Manhattan theater.
TMZ noted that Pascal was bundled up in multiple layers, including a hoodie, jean jacket, and heavy cardigan, while Olarra wore a peacoat over a gray crewneck.
Pop culture outlet Pop Pulse also reported on X on Feb 20, noting that the pair have been “seen going out occasionally” in New York.
What the reports confirm
Based on sightings documented by TMZ and Pop Pulse, Pascal and Olarra have been photographed together and seen enjoying outings in New York, but there is no official confirmation of a romantic relationship between them.
TMZ described the pair as “getting close lately,” but no statements have been made by either individual regarding dating.
Media coverage remains limited to paparazzi photos and public observation, and there is no verified evidence to suggest that Pascal and Olarra are in a romantic relationship at the time of publishing.
Previous relationships
Pedro Pascal, 48, is known for being highly private about his personal life. The News International reported that he has previously been linked romantically to Maria Dizzia in the 1990s, Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey in 2014, Robin Tunney in 2015, and Jennifer Aniston in 2025.
None of these past links have been confirmed by Pascal.
Rafael Olarra, an Argentine creative, was previously in a relationship with actor and singer Luke Evans. The couple went public on Instagram in February 2020, but their split was confirmed in January 2021, a little over a year after they first made their relationship official.
