Jennifer Aniston makes romance with Jim Curtis official on Instagram, calls him her love in special birthday post

Actor Jennifer Aniston just made things official with Jim Curtis and the internet can’t keep calm. The Friends star set Instagram abuzz after sharing a special birthday post for Jim, where she lovingly called him her “love.” Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram on November 2 to wish her boyfriend Jim Curtis a happy birthday.(Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston confirms romance with Jim Curtis

Jennifer took to Instagram on November 2 to wish her boyfriend Jim a happy birthday.

The 56-year-old actor shared a rare black-and-white photo of the two wrapped in a warm embrace, with Jennifer lovingly holding Jim from behind. The post marked her first public acknowledgment of their relationship.

"Happy birthday my love," Jennifer wrote alongside the black-and-white photo of the couple. In the image, Jim can be seen grinning as the actor wrapped her arms around him from behind.

"Cherished (heart emoji)," she added in the caption.

Social media quickly lit up after Jennifer’s post, with fans flooding the comments section with heart emojis and congratulatory messages. Many couldn’t contain their excitement over the romance finally being confirmed.

One wrote, “I cannot even explain how happy I am to see you happy my Jen Jen”, with another sharing, “This post just made my whole week and it’s not even Monday yet.”

“Ahhhhhhhhhhhhh… You guys are very cute,” one posted. One fan shared, “OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG FINALLY!!!!!! We have been waiting for this moment for a long time!!!”

“Couldn’t be happier for you two. My heart is exploding,” wrote another excited fan.

All about Jennifer and Jim

Jennifer and Jim were first linked in July this year after they were seen looking cosy on a yacht. Since then, the author and hypnotherapist supported Jennifer at the season 4 premiere of The Morning Show in September and stepped out to dinner with the actor for a double date with her friend, Jason Bateman, and his wife, Amanda Anka, in August.

"(They are) casually dating and having fun. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Previously, Jennifer had kept her relationship with Jim fairly private. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in September, she remained coy about her dating life.

“That’s very nice,” she said, after a reporter told her that Jim seemed to be “a really special guy.”

She was previously married to Brad Pitt and later to Justin Theroux. Since then, Jennifer has tried to keep her love life away from the limelight.