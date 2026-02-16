Trump's ‘love letter’: PAC sends Valentine's Day fundraising email from POTUS; ‘do you still love me?’
A Trump-linked PAC sent a Valentine’s-themed fundraising “love letter” email, bizarrely reaching E. Jean Carroll, who confirmed it was real.
A political action committee (PAC) reportedly representing Donald Trump sent a fundraising email in the guise of a love letter on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Hundreds of people reported receiving the email, including writer E. Jean Carrol, who won an $83 million defamation lawsuit after Trump denied sexually abusing her.
The email made headlines as much for finding its way to Jean E Carrol as it did for the bizarre content in it. The email, reportedly, was sent on behalf of Never Surrender Inc., a leadership PAC affiliated with former House Representative Mark Green of Tennessee, per Open Secrets. It raised over $175,494 in the 2023-2024 election cycle.
The email was written in the guise of a love letter, which also attracted a lot of attention. “Roses are red, violets are blue. Do you still love Trump, as I love you?” it states. “Before you read my letter, do you still love me and our great movement? I love you, and I was pretty sure you loved me back! Is everything ok?”
The email contains a photo of Trump dropping the purported love letter in a mailbox. It also "begs" the reader to read it.
E Jean Carrol confirmed that the email was real and questioned why she received it even though she never signed up for it. "Yes. This is a real email. No. I did not sign up on this mailing list. Yes. We are living in a crazy world," she wrote.
Trump Brags About Raising $1.5 Billion
The fundraising effort from Trump comes as the midterm election 2026 approaches and the President's approval ratings hit new lows. However, that seems not to have hampered the fundraising efforts as the POTUS has bragged about raising over $1.5 billion for the upcoming election. If true, it could give Trump a massive war chest to spend from in the run-up to the midterms in November.
Trump’s political operation is heavily financed by MAGA Inc., a super PAC that brought in more than $100 million during the second half of 2025 and carried over upwards of $300 million into the new year, the Hill reported. The Republican National Committee also reported $172 million in fundraising last year.
However, a large portion of Trump's political funding comes from small PACs, such as Never Surrender Inc., which sent the purported love letter. These smaller PACs face fewer disclosure requirements, and funds can be shuffled between these nonprofits and super PACs, making them harder to trace, the report notes.
