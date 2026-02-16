Trump's ‘love letter’: PAC sends Valentine's Day fundraising email from POTUS; ‘do you still love me?’

A political action committee (PAC) reportedly representing Donald Trump sent a fundraising email in the guise of a love letter on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Hundreds of people reported receiving the email, including writer E. Jean Carrol, who won an $83 million defamation lawsuit after Trump denied sexually abusing her. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House. (AP)

The email made headlines as much for finding its way to Jean E Carrol as it did for the bizarre content in it. The email, reportedly, was sent on behalf of Never Surrender Inc., a leadership PAC affiliated with former House Representative Mark Green of Tennessee, per Open Secrets. It raised over $175,494 in the 2023-2024 election cycle.

The email was written in the guise of a love letter, which also attracted a lot of attention. “Roses are red, violets are blue. Do you still love Trump, as I love you?” it states. “Before you read my letter, do you still love me and our great movement? I love you, and I was pretty sure you loved me back! Is everything ok?”

The email contains a photo of Trump dropping the purported love letter in a mailbox. It also "begs" the reader to read it.

E Jean Carrol confirmed that the email was real and questioned why she received it even though she never signed up for it. "Yes. This is a real email. No. I did not sign up on this mailing list. Yes. We are living in a crazy world," she wrote.