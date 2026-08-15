Who is Stale2000? Why Reddit permanently banned Bryan Wade's accounts after moderator event

Bryan Wade, known as Stale2000 and Tarrot_Card, says Reddit has permanently banned all of his accounts after he tried to attend a moderator event at Reddit’s headquarters. The r/LivestreamFail moderator said he was on the event waitlist and later entered as another attendee’s plus one. He was asked to leave by security after being told he was not authorised to attend. The next morning, Wade said he found that his Reddit accounts had been permanently banned for a moderator code of conduct violation. The reports reviewed do not include a public explanation from Reddit.

Who is Bryan Wade, aka Stale2000?

Former Reddit moderator Bryan Wade says his accounts were permanently banned after he tried to attend Reddit’s moderator event today. (Stale000/X)

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Bryan Wade is a former Twitch employee and former top moderator of r/LivestreamFail. His online name is Stale2000, while Tarrot_Card has also been linked to his Reddit activity.

His removal from the LSF moderation team earlier in 2026 followed controversy around his involvement with the Million Dollar Fan project. The project later faced scam allegations, which Wade discussed publicly. He also became widely discussed after saying Reddit moderators should be treated like celebrities.

Also Read: Is Reddit's server down? Thousands report app not working amid widespread issues

Why was Stale2000 removed from the Reddit event?

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{{^usCountry}} Wade said he wanted to attend Reddit’s moderator event even though he was on the waitlist. He found another attendee online and said he entered as that person’s plus one. After checking in, Wade said he was asked to wait in the lobby. About five minutes later, he said a security guard asked him to leave and warned that police could be called if he stayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wade said he wanted to attend Reddit’s moderator event even though he was on the waitlist. He found another attendee online and said he entered as that person’s plus one. After checking in, Wade said he was asked to wait in the lobby. About five minutes later, he said a security guard asked him to leave and warned that police could be called if he stayed. {{/usCountry}}

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“Then he said to me that I am not authorized to be at the event, and asked me to leave, else they would have to call the police.”

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What did Stale2000 say about his Reddit ban?

The next morning, Wade said he discovered that all his Reddit accounts had been permanently banned. He said Reddit cited a moderator code of conduct violation, but he believes he did not break the rule.

Also Read: Reddit user's post on returning to India after US MS degree, job search sparks buzz: ‘Lost my motivation and…’

“A bit annoying, but whatever.”

He later said he plans to appeal the decision, calling the ban too far-reaching personally. Wade has said the ban was for a rule he did not break, but Reddit has not publicly confirmed his version of events or given a separate explanation in the reports reviewed for this story.

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