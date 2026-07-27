How did Tbvnks and Camryn LaVine's private videos leak? Streamer opens up in bizarre Twitch livestream

Twitch streamer Tbvnks, whose real name is Tamari Simms, has spoken out after reports claimed private content involving him and his former girlfriend, Camryn LaVine, surfaced online following an alleged hack. The story has gained widespread attention.

Twitch streamer Tbvnks addressed hacking reports involving him and ex-girlfriend Camryn LaVine during a livestream. (X/ @FearedBuck)

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Social media influencer FearBuck posted on X that the private photos and videos were leaked after Camryn's accounts were allegedly hacked. “Streamer Tbvnks is at the center of a hacking incident after his ex-girlfriend, Camryn LaVine, the sister of Zach LaVine, was hacked, leading to their private photos and videos being leaked online," he wrote.

Tbvnks's reaction

During a livestream on his Twitch platform on Saturday, July 25, Tbvnks explained that someone had hacked into his ex's iCloud or Snapchat accounts. “She did not post this, she didn't leak this herself,” he said of Camryn LaVine.

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{{^usCountry}} “Don't send no hate her way. She wouldn't do this... If this was revenge something, it would be a whole different route that I would go. Somebody hacked into her s**t... Somebody leaked it. It wasn't just me or her that was affected by it, it was other people... We do know where the source is from. Anybody else trying to take credit [are]…. just trying to gain followers.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Don't send no hate her way. She wouldn't do this... If this was revenge something, it would be a whole different route that I would go. Somebody hacked into her s**t... Somebody leaked it. It wasn't just me or her that was affected by it, it was other people... We do know where the source is from. Anybody else trying to take credit [are]…. just trying to gain followers.” {{/usCountry}}

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Tbvnks also said he was sorry for people who came across the leaks unwittingly or unwillingly but he also said that he is not sorry for recording the video and having a private moment with his partner, saying he can do whatever he wants in his private time.

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Legal action planned

Tbvnks revealed that he will be pursuing legal action against the person responsible for leaking the content involving him and his ex-girlfriend. He said they have “saved everything” and have “screen recordings."

“We give them to law enforcement and every single legal option were taken," he added.

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Who are Tbvnks and Camryn LaVine?

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Tbvnks, whose real name is Tamari Simms, is a 25-year-old Twitch streamer and content creator from the United States and he was born on January 31, 2001. He built his audience through gaming streams, NBA 2K wagers, reaction videos and Just Chatting sessions.

Camryn LaVine is an influencer and lifestyle creator who is also the youngest sister of NBA player Zach LaVine. She is the daughter of Paul and CJ LaVine. Although many people recognize her because of her famous family, she has built her own online presence with over 57000 followers on Instagram. Ans she majored in communications.