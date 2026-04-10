‘Your family is going to die’: Founder brutally slams ‘unhinged’ cold email for AI tool

A tech founder has taken to social media to call out what he described as the "worst cold email" he had ever received. The email features a highly aggressive subject line: "Your family is going to die.” The email, once opened, reveals itself to be a sales pitch for an AI tool. The viral post has sparked a serious discussion about the ethics of automated sales outreach and the fine line between standing out in an inbox and digital harassment.

San Francisco-based founder Emir Atli. (X/@emiratli_)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Worst cold email I’ve ever gotten. WT*,” San Francisco-based founder Emir Atli wrote. He shared a screenshot purportedly showing the email he received.

Also Read: Indian-origin founder shares ‘cold email’ he sent to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff 21 years ago: 'It changed my life'

The subject line of the email reads: ‘Your family is going to die…” The email continues, “of embarrassment if you don't take advantage of this incredible deal! This week only, we're offering 50% off for new users of [name redacted] Al.”

The message adds, “Want to hop on a quick call to see how we streamline operations for B2B SaaS businesses?” It is signed off by an individual named Brett.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Social media reacts: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media reacts: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The post by the founder has sparked a wave of social media backlash, with many users condemning it as outrageous and unacceptable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post by the founder has sparked a wave of social media backlash, with many users condemning it as outrageous and unacceptable. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An individual shared, “AI companies are desperate A*.” Another added, “The subject line alone should be a felony. Zero research, zero personalisation, just vibes and threats. The best cold emails I've seen mention something specific about the recipient's business in the first line. If you can't do that, you have no business emailing them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual shared, “AI companies are desperate A*.” Another added, “The subject line alone should be a felony. Zero research, zero personalisation, just vibes and threats. The best cold emails I've seen mention something specific about the recipient's business in the first line. If you can't do that, you have no business emailing them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Bengaluru founder wrote to Narayana Murthy, got instant reply and meeting invite

A third expressed, “Take the call. String him along. Hint at a massive enterprise deal. Ask him to personally oversee it. Then ghost… ghost and ghost some more.”

A fourth wrote, “This dude 100% saw the 'Saw you in the Epstein files' one that went viral a while ago and thought this was a good idea.” The X user referred to an email received by an Indian CEO. Harshdeep Rapal, the founder and CEO of Legitt AI, received an email with the subject: “Your name is in Epstein Files”. The email turned out to be a ploy to grab his attention. “Your name is in Epstein Files,” read the subject line of the email. The body clarified, “Hello Harshdeep, Just kidding, I wanted you to open the mail.” The sender said they were studying at IIT Hyderabad.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

family founder See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON