YouTuber B. Lou hilariously debunks bizarre death hoax; ‘how I don’t know about it?’

YouTuber B. Lou, whose real name is Brandon Burden, was subject to a bizarre hoax over Thursday. Social media accounts started claiming that B. Lou has died in a car crash. YouTuber B. Lou. However, as fans ZIAS! YouTube channel, which B. Lou runs alongside his friend, Zias, expressed concern over the rumor, B. Lou settled it with a response, once and for all. However, the hilarious way in which he did so left fans in stitches. Sharing the post containing the death hoax, B' Lou wrote: "How B Lou die and B Lou don’t know about it ??"

B. Lou rose to prominence through the YouTube channel ZIAS!, which he runs with his longtime friend Zias. The duo built a large fanbase by reacting to hip-hop songs, trending videos, and internet culture. He has millions of followers across all social media platforms. Here's another post he made on the rumor:

Fans React To B. Lou's Hilarious Statement Fans of B. Lou were quick to join him in the fun as he debunked the viral death hoax. They commented on his post, joking with the 25-year-old. Also read: Travis Hunter divorce rumors: Is Jaguars star paying wife Leanna Lenee amid ‘cheating’ claim? Fact check “B Lou looking up to see if he actually died or not…,” one user joked.

“Bro tweeting from the after life, whose Wi-Fi is that ? Jesus?” joked another.

“maybe the real B lou was the friends we made along the way,” added one.

“Damn i started following you because how they play with your name on here but this one ain't it smh,” wrote one.