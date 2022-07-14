Uttarakhand Police shares pic of car with ‘papa’ written on number plate

Do you regularly user Twitter? Then there is a possibility that you know about the different posts that the various police departments around the country post on the micro-blogging site. From raising awareness about a range of issues to highlighting violations of rules by people to warn others, the tweets are of numerous types. Case in point, this latest share by Uttarakhand Police which has now earned praise.

The department shared how they issued challan to a person who had the word “papa” written on their car’s number plate. They also shared an image which shows the before and after versions of the number plate. Split into two, the first image captures a part of the car’s number written in such a way that it reads like the Hindi word for father, “papa.” The other part of the image shows that the number is “4141” after correction.

Along with the picture, the police department also shared a witty post. They gave a twist to the lines of a popular song Papa Kehte Hain from Aamir Khan’s 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

Take a look at the post:

The tweet has been posted on July 12. Since being shared, the post has accumulated nearly 400 likes. It has also prompted people to share various comments. Many also posted their reactions while re-tweeting the post. “Nice work,” posted a Twitter user. “Good job,” wrote another. There were also some who shared their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.

