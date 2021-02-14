Barack and Michelle Obama share beautiful posts to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Every year on Valentine’s Day former US President Barack Obama and his wife former First Lady Michelle Obama share love-filled posts which leave people in awe. This year is no different and both took to their personal Instagram profiles to share different posts celebrating the bonds of love in their lives.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the three who never fail to make me smile. Your dazzling light makes everything brighter,” wrote Barack Obama. His post is complete with an image showcasing him with Michelle Obama and their two daughters.

Since being shared just an hour ago, his post has gathered more than one million likes. People couldn’t stop commenting on the former president’s post. There were many who wrote that the family looks beautiful together.

“Beautiful family,” wrote an Instagram user. “The best family ever,” shared another. “This is a beautiful message!” said a third.

As for Michelle Obama, she shared two images along with a beautiful caption. “Happy Valentine’s Day, @barackobama! Life is always brighter when I'm by your side,” she shared.

Shared less than an hour ago, her post quickly captured people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered nearly 3.8 lakh likes. Expectedly, people couldn’t stop talking about the love this couple share. They also commented on the stunning images.

Just like this individual who shared, “Oh wow! So beautiful! This place is awesome and so are you two!” Another person commented, “America’s couple's goals.”

What do you think of Barack and Michelle Obama’s posts?