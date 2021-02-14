Home / Trending / Valentine’s Day 2021: Mumbai Police urges people to abide by social distancing norms through tweet
trending

Valentine’s Day 2021: Mumbai Police urges people to abide by social distancing norms through tweet

“All we need is love, a mask and six feet of distance this #ValentinesDay!” reads the caption by the department.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:47 PM IST
The image is a screengrab from the clip shared by Mumbai Police.(Twitter/@mumbaipolice)

On the special occasion of Valentine’s Day, Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share an important message for people. Since the pandemic is still not over, the department shared a small yet deep tweet to make people realise the importance of social distancing. The share received much applause from netizens.

“All we need is love, a mask and six feet of distance this #ValentinesDay!” reads the caption by the department. The small clip included in the post shows two figures wearing masks and keeping a safe distance from each other.

Take a look at the post:

Shared a few hours ago, the post has already garnered over 2,600 views and many comments. People loved the share to spread awareness. Some lauded the creativity of the department while others made funny memes regarding the message.

What do you think of this share?

