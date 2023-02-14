Man’s surprise for his ‘valentine’ will make singles say ‘so relatable’

Valentine’s Day 2023 is being celebrated with much zeal across the world. Expectedly, social media is abuzz with various posts related to the day that shows how people are celebrating it. Amid those, a video of a man’s special surprise for his ‘valentine’ has gone viral. The video of the special day celebration is not at all what you think and may leave you laughing out loud. It may also seem relatable if you are celebrating the day all by yourself.

Instagram user Anish Bhagat posted the video on his page. “Happy valentine’s week,” he wrote as he shared the video. The clip opens to show him nicely dressed and saying “I wanted to plan something special for my valentine this year and this is how it went.” The clip then progresses to show him buying flowers, sweets, and a gift from a luxury clothing store. He then goes in front of a house, places a basket filled with the things he purchased in front of the house’s door, and rings the bell. The video then reveals a twist and it's hilarious.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has received close to 9.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has accumulated close to 80,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“All you need is you!” posted an Instagram user. “Yo, you reminded me of Mr. Bean with this reel,” expressed another. “Self-love supremacy,” commented a third. “Self love should be like this,” wrote a fourth.