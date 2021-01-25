On the occasion of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal's marriage, a fan arrived outside the wedding venue to gift the star some handmade sketches made by him.

Speaking to ANI, the person introduced himself as Shubham and told that he has been an avid fan for the last eight years and loves all the movies by the actor. He further told that he had come to the venue all the way from Mumbai's Prabhadevi area to gift Varun with some handmade sketches of the star. Sadly, Shubham could not meet the 'Coolie No. 1' actor as Varun was unable to come out from the venue. Shubham expressed that he was not disappointed and would try meeting him some other time.

Earlier, Varun's mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar had also arrived at the wedding venue to join the nuptial celebrations of the couple.

Varun and Natasha, who are getting married on the outskirts of Mumbai in Alibaug, have reportedly known each other since their school days. The two fell in love when they met at a music concert years later. However, the duo has always kept their relationship low-key. Varun publicly acknowledged that he is dating Natasha when he posted a photo featuring himself with his girlfriend on her birthday in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON