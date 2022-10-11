Vegetable vendor wears helmet while pushing his cart to avoid challan. Watch what this MP cop has to say

With more stringent traffic rules in place and a significant increase in penalties for their violation in India, people are left with no choice but to abide by them. Thus, to avoid challan, a vegetable vendor wore a helmet while pushing his cart. The incident was recorded by a Madhya Pradesh policeman and posted online. And netizens have a lot to say about the vendor's innocence.

The video was shared on Twitter by a policeman named Bhagwat Prasad Pandey. "Fear not.. need awareness..!" read the caption written along with the video. In the video, one can see a vegetable vendor wearing a helmet while pushing his cart. When Pandey stops him and asks about the same, he replies that the police stopped many who were not wearing a helmet. He adds that some even turned around before the checkpoint. To avoid this, he borrowed a helmet from someone to wear while pushing his cart.

Upon hearing this, the cop asks him to take off the helmet and educates him that it is necessary while riding a two-wheeler. The cop jokingly adds that since he is driving a four-wheeler, he need not wear a helmet. Towards the end, he advises the vegetable vendor to push his cart on the sidewalk.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared three days ago, the video has amassed 4.1 lakh views and more than 14,100 likes. The share has received mixed responses from netizens. While many were gushed over the vegetable vendor's innocence, others hailed the policeman's politeness. A few Twitter users even found the video funny.

An individual commented, "It's awesome video sir....you are earning respect . There should be love and care in between citizens and officers. Whenever anyone's sees "Khaki" then they should feel safe rather than worried." "He should know that four wheeler requires belt and not helmet...(Just on a lighter side)," posted another. "He is such a simple guy. I actually felt worried about such naïveté," shared a third. "Very innocent. Trafic police should award him," suggested a fourth. "This is funny," wrote a fifth.

