Venkat Prabhu feels proud as R Ashwin recreates film's scene in Ind vs Pak match

"What a wonderful movie Chennai 28(2) completely put my life on rewind mode. Genuinely felt I could have been a part of it," tweeted R Ashwin in 2016 after watching the film Chennai 28 II, directed by Venkat Prabhu. However, six years later, he recreated a scene from the film that very much touched him. Wondering how? Well, in the recently concluded India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022, Ashwin cleverly leaves the ball delivered by Mohammed Nawaz, which was going down the leg stump. The umpire adjudged that ball as wide, and India earned an extra run. This was when India needed two runs off a single ball, but after that delivery, the scores were levelled, and Ashwin hit the winning run against Pakistan on the last ball.

Venkat Prabhu's Chennai 28 II featured a similar incident. Imran, a character played by actor Ranjith, moves from outside the leg stump to inside to render the ball wide and earn an extra run. At this moment, Imran's team needed five runs off five balls with two wickets in hand. “Proud us!!” tweeted Venkat Prabhu while sharing a video. He even tagged R Ashwin.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on October 23, the tweet has amassed more than 3.6 lakh views and over 22,600 likes. It has also received several comments.

"Seriously thought this scene, when ashwin left the ball," posted an individual with laughing emoticons. "Super super Sir ! No wonder this movie is unforgettable and such a beautiful coincidence," wrote another. "That's ashvin. Excellent calculation and fore thought," commented a third.

