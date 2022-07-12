Vet ‘asks’ cat to rest, video shows the kitty doing exactly the opposite

Cat videos are fun to watch. Probably that is the reason this clip showcasing a very active kitty is now winning people’s hearts. Shared on Instagram, the video is absolutely entertaining to watch. It shows the kitty exploring every inch of a room.

Instagram user Emilie posted the video. Her bio says that she is a “rescuer of and foster mom to orphaned baby animals.” The video she shared shows a very adorable kitten. “This stage of kittenhood is NO JOKE. Fievel has gone insane,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a text insert that reads, “When the vet says ‘rest and don’t be crazy,’ but you hear ‘Don’t rest and be crazy’.”

Take a look at the video:

The clip has been posted on June 29. Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 6,600 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Thank you for elevating my mood,” wrote an Instagram user. “Haha.... I need to re-watch this over and over! Fievel has come a long way!” expressed another. “OMG that’s little Fievel. Kitties have so much energy at that age… after that, they sleep all day.. cuddle all night and eat in between,” commented a third.

