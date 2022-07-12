Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Vet ‘asks’ cat to rest, video shows the kitty doing exactly the opposite
trending

Vet ‘asks’ cat to rest, video shows the kitty doing exactly the opposite

The video of showing the kitty doing exactly opposite of what ‘vet’ asked was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the super active cat.(Instagram/@emiliexfosters)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 04:03 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Cat videos are fun to watch. Probably that is the reason this clip showcasing a very active kitty is now winning people’s hearts. Shared on Instagram, the video is absolutely entertaining to watch. It shows the kitty exploring every inch of a room.

Instagram user Emilie posted the video. Her bio says that she is a “rescuer of and foster mom to orphaned baby animals.” The video she shared shows a very adorable kitten. “This stage of kittenhood is NO JOKE. Fievel has gone insane,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a text insert that reads, “When the vet says ‘rest and don’t be crazy,’ but you hear ‘Don’t rest and be crazy’.”

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The clip has been posted on June 29. Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 6,600 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Thank you for elevating my mood,” wrote an Instagram user. “Haha.... I need to re-watch this over and over! Fievel has come a long way!” expressed another. “OMG that’s little Fievel. Kitties have so much energy at that age… after that, they sleep all day.. cuddle all night and eat in between,” commented a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP