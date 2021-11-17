Vet prescribes warm compress for cat with a cold, he thinks it is spa day. Watch

In all their swag, cats are very prone to thinking that everything that is happening around them is for them and is to the best of their interests. Points for a ‘paw’sitive outlook!

In this video that was posted on the subReddit r/aww that has more than 29 million members, viewers can see one such cat who is making the most of the fact that he caught a cold, and believes it to be a spa day for him.

The video starts with a close-up shot of the cat where he is seen with a warm compress on his eyes and his tongue sticking out while his body is covered with a towel. So, if not anything else, we sure know that this cat is as warm as he should be.

However, the original poster clarifies that their cat got a cold and their vet recommended a warm compress for his eyes.

"I think he’s enjoying his spa time," they added. This is surely a lesson for humans in making the most of a given situation.

Watch the cat enjoy some rejuvenating spa time right here:

Shared a bit more than 20 hours ago, this video has raked in more than one lakh likes and several reactions. “Quick sketch for you. Feel better soon, Mr. Cat,” read the most heartwarming comment.

With it, was a link to this adorable sketch:

‘Feel better soon,' says the text along with the cute sketch. (reddit/@bunnberrycake)

Another Redditor joked, “It’s hard to watch this cat live out my dreams.” Yet another said, “I’m getting this cat tattooed on my lower back.”

“I think he's gone catatonic,” punned a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video of this relaxed feline?