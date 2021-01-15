Vice principal writes letter to Tooth Fairy vouching for kid who lost his tooth

A little boy named Gavin, who is a student at Hart Highlands Elementary School, lost his tooth while getting ready to eat lunch during recess. And, the situation turned even more upsetting for the little one when he misplaced it. That is when, thankfully, the school's Vice Principal Shandee M Whitehead stepped in to save the day. She decided to help the kid by writing a letter to Tooth Fairy. Now, an image of the letter is creating a buzz online. Chances are it’ll leave you with a huge smile too.

Whitehead took to Twitter to share the fun letter. “In addition to contributing to a long-term plan for ST success, cultivating leadership in others, managing PPL, data, & processes, & improving school leadership ... a VP has the duty of helping to create a positive school culture ... one that saves the day!” she wrote.

The letter starts by narrating the situation. The few following lines go on to say that as vice principal Whitehead verifies that the incident is true and Tooth Fairy should give Gavin “the standard monetary exchange rate that is normally used for a real tooth.”

The letter ends with a witty postscript. “I’m still waiting for the money for my wisdom teeth from 2000. Please pay as soon as possible. I have bills to pay,” it reads.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has accumulated various love-filled comments. Many wrote how the post left them feeling happy.

“I absolutely love this. Btw, my son had the same situation in kindergarten and he wrote a note to Tina the Tooth Fairy and she came through as well. Thanks for vouching for Gavin, I’m sure he had a much easier time focusing on his schoolwork for the rest of the day,” shared a Twitter user. “This has made my day so much brighter. I'm so glad the kids at your school have such an awesome VP!” said another.

Here’s how others reacted:

