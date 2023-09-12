Vicky Kaushal dances to Ikky and Karan Aujla’s Softly. Watch

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is currently promoting his upcoming film The Great Indian Family, co-starring former Miss World Manushi Chillar. He recently shared a BTS video of himself during his photoshoot. The video shows him dancing to Softly, a song by Ikky and Karan Aujla. Expectedly, it has gone viral online, with fans resharing the clip on their social media accounts.

Vicky Kaushal dancing to the song Softly. It was written and sung by Karan Aujla while Ikky composed the music. (Instagram/vickykaushal09)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vicky Kaushal shared the dance video on his Instagram story and wrote, “The only way I know how to do photoshoots. What a banger by @karanaujla_official veerey!” Singer Karan Aujla reposted this clip and wrote, “Teach me those moves, please.”

The video shows the actor looking all dapper in a grey suit, black shades, and white shoes. As he busts a move or two to the song Softly, photographers can be seen clicking pictures of him.

Watch Vicky Kaushal grooving to the song here:

Karan Aujla reshared Vicky Kaushal’s dance video on his Instagram story. (Screengrab)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is, however, not the first time that Vicky Kaushal’s dance moves won over people. Earlier, he grooved to the song Obsessed by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma while promoting his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. Upon a fan’s request, the actor showcased his amazing dance skills on the stage.

About the film The Great Indian Family

The Great Indian Family is a romance drama written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film has an impressive cast, including Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal and Bharti Perwani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first song from the movie, Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja, was released in time for Janmashtami, and the highly-anticipated film is set to hit theatres on September 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON