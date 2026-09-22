Video: Monkey pounces on 91-year-old woman in Karnataka, she dies a day later

A 91-year-old woman died on Monday after being attacked by a monkey at her home in Karnataka’s Koppal. The woman was identified as Najamunnisa Begum.

The woman was identified as Najamunnisa Begum. (X/@PTI_News)

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The incident occurred when the elderly woman was walking through the compound of her house in BT Patil Nagar. A monkey suddenly pounced on her, causing her to fall to the ground and leaving her with serious injuries.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed outside the house. The clip, shared on X, shows the woman walking outside her house when a monkey suddenly attacked and pushed her, causing her to fall to the ground. When a family member rushed to help the elderly woman, the monkey attacked her as well.

“A 91-year-old woman died on Monday after allegedly being attacked and pushed by a monkey (Colobine) in BT Patil Nagar, Koppal district. The incident occurred as the elderly woman, identified as Najamunisa Begum, stood outside her house. The monkey reportedly attacked and pushed her, causing serious injuries,” news agency PTI wrote on X while sharing the video.

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{{^usCountry}} The 91-year-old woman was rushed to a hospital for treatment following the incident. However, she later succumbed to her injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 91-year-old woman was rushed to a hospital for treatment following the incident. However, she later succumbed to her injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: ‘Absolute menace’: Indian woman’s sunglasses snatched by monkeys at Bali temple)

Monkey attack at Delhi Zoo

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Meanwhile, the incident comes days after a monkey attacked a Delhi Zoo caretaker and a visitor. The caretaker, Alok, suffered multiple injuries, including a severed finger and deep bites on both legs, while the visitor was also injured in the attack, according to a zoo staffer.

The monkey had escaped its enclosure and attacked the employee inside the staff gallery – a space located outside the animal enclosures and used by caretakers and other zoo staff.

Alok said that the monkey (bonnet macaque species) came out of its enclosure at night after its gate was allegedly not locked properly and entered the caretaker gallery. “Before I could do anything or call anyone, it attacked me. There were also a few visitors in the area at the time," Alok told PTI. He alleged that the monkey subsequently attacked a visitor as well. Zoo officials later took the injured caretaker to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment.

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