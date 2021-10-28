Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Video of 90lbs chocolate whale has taken over Instagram. Watch

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon's latest viral video on Instagram shows a whale he made from scratch - weighing a whopping 90 pounds.
Amaury Guichon with the finished 90 pound chocolate whale. (instagram/@amauryguichon)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 06:36 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

It is a lesser known fact that chocolate actually promotes good heart health and also boosts your immunity. No, this is not just an excuse to eat more chocolates! It is scientifically proven.

Nobody refuses chocolates. But what if it was in the form of a very realistic looking whale? Would you still mind biting into it?

Amaury Guichon's most recent creation seems to have taken over the Instagram algorithm and it has been gardening thousands of views every hour. He is a French pastry chef based in Las Vegas and has a massive following of 4.2 million on Instagram.

There, he shares some of the most amazing-looking hyper realistic confectionaries that he makes on a day-to-day basis. This time, it's a whale he made from scratch - weighing a whopping 90 pounds.

The 2 minute twenty six second video shows the speeded up version of the process through which the whale took shape. In the caption, Guichon said it was: "crafted in 4 days using milk and dark chocolate". He added that he loves "the realistic looking skin".

Check out the creative process below:

Commenters wrote: "My jaw drops with every video" and "this is some amazing engineer work". One even suggested that he "should try the titanic next".

Accompanying this, he has also shared a viral reel that has got 2.84 lakh likes so far and the count is going up every second.

Would you dig right into this realistic yet chocolatey whale?

