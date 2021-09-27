Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Video of a duck in a pocket is too cute to handle

The video is shared on Instagram with the caption “Lemon, the sweetest pocketful of sunshine.”
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The image is taken from the cute video of the duck.(Instagram/@motherthemountain)

If you are a regular user of the Internet, chances are you are aware of the videos that are absolutely adorable to watch. This video of a duck in a pocket is one such clip. There is a chance that the cuteness of the video will make you watch it more than once.

The video is shared on Instagram with the caption, “Lemon, the sweetest pocketful of sunshine.” The video opens to show someone's pocket. Within moments, someone opens the flap of the pocket and a tiny duck pops out.

What makes the video even more delightful to watch is the background music added to the clip. It is a rendition of the song Pocketful of Sunshine.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 16,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people.

“OMG cutie,” wrote an Instagram user. “ Aww-dorable,” expressed another. “OMG so CUTE,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

instagram
