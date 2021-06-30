Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Video of a ‘very confident’ doggo learning to swim will make your day brighter
trending

Video of a ‘very confident’ doggo learning to swim will make your day brighter

“This is Muffin. She hopes there’s still a spot on the Olympic team for her," reads a part of the caption shared along with the video of the doggo.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 10:48 AM IST
The image shows a doggo named Muffin learning to swim.(Instagram/@weratedogs)

Cue the “awws”, as that is what you’ll be saying after seeing this video of a ‘very confident’ doggo named Muffin. The video, which has now won people over, shows the pooch taking swimming lessons. Chances are, the clip will melt your heart and leave you with a huge smile.

Shared on Instagram handle dedicated to all kinds of dog content called @weratedogs, the video is too sweet to handle.

“This is Muffin. She hopes there’s still a spot on the Olympic team for her. Very confident this video is all they need to see. 14/10,” reads the caption shared along with the video. They also tagged the dog’s hooman Miranda Jackson in their post.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the video shared on Instagram:

Since being shared some five hours ago, the post has already gathered nearly 1.1 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The video has also prompted people to share all kinds of love-filled comments.

“Why are you showing us adorable wind-up toys instead of dogs? I’m pupset,” joked an Instagram user. “She protecc, she attacc, she bring the gold medal bacc!” shared another. “She'd definitely win the gold in the 100m dog paddle,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video showcasing Muffin?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

trending

Doggo’s meeting with favourite Disney character is all you need to see today

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 10:24 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Hrithik Roshan reacts to fan’s ‘Krrish4’ plot involving aliens and time travel

American singer Jason Derulo makes jalebis, people love the viral video

Video of a ‘very confident’ doggo learning to swim will make your day brighter

Ambulance drivers for Covid-19 patients take a break to sing during night shift
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP