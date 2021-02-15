Video of baby panda Xiao Qi Ji enjoying sweet potato may brighten up your day

Have you ever seen those animal videos which instantly make your happy and put a smile on your face? This video of baby panda Xiao Qi Ji may have the same effect on you too. Shared on Instagram, the clip has now won people over.

Smithsonian's National Zoo took to the photo and video sharing site to post the video. It shows the cute ball of fur enjoying sweet potato paste smeared on an enrichment toy.

“Enrichment toy smeared with sweet potato just might be Xiao Qi Ji’s favorite treat,” reads the caption shared alongside the super cute video.

Since being shared, the video has gathered 1.4 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Most couldn’t stop saying how much they loved seeing the video. Other called the baby panda cute.

“In love with this little cutie pie,” wrote an Instagram user. “I can watch him all day,” said another. “Love the close up of him,” expressed a third. “Oh so precious he's so soft looking I just want to touch him and give him a big squeeze such a sweetheart. God bless him,” shared a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

