Video of biryani garnished with molten chocolate leaves people with feelings

Would you try this dish of biryani garnished with chocolate?
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 01:34 PM IST
The image shows the biryani and chocolate dish being prepared.(YouTube/@FHM Pakistan)

For many, biryani is not just a dish but an emotion. The same can also be said about chocolate. It’s true that when it comes to the most-loved dishes, biryani and chocolate top the list. However, how would you react if we tell you to eat them together – precisely molten chocolate as a garnishing over a plate of biryani. A video showing that exact dish has now incurred netizens’ wrath.

The video shows a man trying out the unusual dish. The caption shared along with the video explains that the eatery is located in Karachi, Pakistan.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 27,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many wrote how the host of the video too didn’t like the taste but acted as if he did.

“Oscar level acting,” joked a YouTube user. “Chocolate Biryani. Like seriously. Abb woh din baaki hai jab Vanilla Pulao banega,” shared another. “Why, just why,” commented a third.

Many wrote that they are seeing the video after watching a clip shared on YouTube channel Slayy Point.

What are your thoughts on the video?

