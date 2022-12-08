Video of cat ‘talking’ with crow makes people wonder about their conversation topic

Are you feeling mid-week blues? Are you looking for an animal video that may uplift your mood? Are you looking for such an animal video that can leave you chuckling too? If your answers to these questions are yes, yes, and yes, then here is a wonderful solution. It is a video that shows a ‘conversation’ between a cat and a crow. The clip has already piqued people’s interest and left them wondering about the topic of the ‘conversation’. Chances are, the clip will have the same effect on you too.

The video is not recent and was originally posted years ago. In fact, every now and then it resurfaces. This time it is making people chuckle after being shared on Twitter with a caption that reads, “What are they talking about?”

The video opens to show a cat and a crow sitting at a distance on a balcony. Soon the crow starts cawing and in response, the cat starts meowing. This goes on till the end of the clip.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 6.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has gathered more than 26,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“I like when the crow walks away, then comes back, ‘and another thing…’,” wrote a Twitter user. “Clearly kitty is not pleased with the conversation and neither are my cats when they heard the audio from this video,” joked another. “That is awesome, they are having a conversation! I bet the cat is telling the bird to fly away while it still can!” joined in another. “The short answer: Whatever they want. I could spend a full day doing nothing but observing and listening to these two.,” shared a fourth.

