Video of couple dancing to Raanjhanaa Hua Mai Tera has over 32 million views. Seen it yet?

Raanjhanaa Hua Mai Tera, a song from the 2013 romance drama Raanjhanaa, is still close to the hearts of music lovers even after so many years of its release. Starring Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush, the song is sung by Jaswinder Singh and Shiraz Uppal. It is composed by AR Rahman. Apart from listening to this ballad, people also dance to this song and sing their own versions of it. Among the scores of videos featured online, a video has been winning people’s hearts left, right and centre. In it, one can see a couple dancing their hearts out to the song Raanjhanaa Hua Mai Tera has gone crazy viral on Instagram. The video is such that it might leave you tapping your feet along.

Couple dancing to the song Raanjhanaa Hua Mai Tera. (Instagram/@muskaan_kothari)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Who’s the better dancer here?” wrote Instagram user Muskaam Kothari while sharing the video on the meta-owned platform. The video features Mukaan Kothari wearing a lehenga and choli, and Shakti Gokhru dressed in kurta pyjama and sadri, both showcasing their dance moves to the melodious tune of Raanjhanaa Hua Mai Tera. Their captivating expressions and impressive dance skills touched the hearts of many.

Watch the video of the couple dancing to Raanjhanaa Hua Mai Tera here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although the video was originally shared in October last year, it is again going viral on Instagram. The video has so far garnered over 32 million views and over 2 million likes. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Watched it more than 100 times but felt like seeing it again,” commented an individual. Another added, “Since the day I found this video, I have seen it regularly.” “Cutest ever!” expressed a third. A fourth posted, “You both won my heart. Really love it.” “Awesome,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on the video?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON