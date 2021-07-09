Video of dog bringing cow for sleepover and mom reacting to it is hilarious

Do you remember what it was like trying to convince your parents to allow you and friends to have a sleepover? For many it took a lot of begging and pleading but the answer wouldn’t change from “no” to “yes”. This hilarious video depicts that same scene. What makes it hilarious though is that it features an adorable dog bringing home its friend that just happens to be a cow.

The video has been posted with a hilarious caption that makes the clip that much funnier. “Mom, can she sleep over tonight? I will clean my room tomorrow! Pleeeeease??” says the caption.

This caption goes perfectly with the video shared along with it. The clip starts by showing 'mom’ opening the door to the house. Outside the door is the dog begging for the sleepover and the cow friend almost trying looking rather coy. Be sure to keep your volume up while watching this video.

Take a look at the clip below:

Since being shared on Twitter earlier today, the video has collected over 4,600 likes and several hilarious comments.

“How cute! Doggy brought home a cow friend,” posted an individual. “She ducks shyly behind the corner,” added another. “How can you say no to those faces,” wondered a third. “Let them in!” urged a fourth.

What do you think about this hilarious share?

