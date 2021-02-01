IND USA
Video of elderly people’s drum exercise class is the Internet's new love. Watch

“More fun at Drum Exercise class! We don’t own the rights to the song. (But we DO own the rights to a good time!),” reads the caption shared alongside the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:09 AM IST
The image is taken from the video which has now gone viral.(Facebook/@greencountryvillage)

A video of a drum exercise class of a group of elderly people has now won people over. There is a high possibility that the energy and enthusiasm captured in the clip will leave you amazed too.

The video was shared on the official Facebook profile of Green Country Village Senior Living, where these individuals are staying.

"More fun at Drum Exercise class! We don't own the rights to the song. (But we DO own the rights to a good time!)," they wrote.

Take a look at the video to know why it has now gone viral:

Since being shared, the video has gathered tons of views and likes. It has also accumulated a lot of comments from people. There were many who expressed how much they love the clip.

“What a great drum circle! That’s where I’ll go when it’s my time for assisted living,” shared a Facebook user. “This is so nice seeing that these residents get to leave their rooms and enjoy the company of others even if it’s behind a mask!” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

