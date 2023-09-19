Video of elderly women dancing to Badal Barsa Bijuli is a hit on social media. Watch

A group of elderly women from Karnataka have gone viral on social media after a video of them dancing to the hit Nepali song Badal Barsa Bijuli went viral on social media. Since their dance performance was shared, it has wowed many people.

Snapshot of the women dancing to Badal Barsa Bijuli. (Instagram/@Shantai_second_childhood.)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip opens to show a group of women standing near the roadside. As the song Badal Barsa Bijuli plays, they match their steps to the beats of the song and give an adorable performance. (Also Read: Dancing dadi grooves to Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s What Jhumka. Watch)

This video was shared on Instagram by the NGO @shantai_second_childhood. In the caption of the post, the NGO wrote, "Badal Barsa by our beautiful ajjis."

Watch the video of the elderly women dancing to Badal Barsa Bijuli here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on September 6. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 14.2 million times, and the numbers are still increasing. The share also has several likes and comments. Many people on the Internet were impressed by their dance performance.

Here's what people are saying about this dance to Badal Barsa Bijuli:

An individual wrote, "This enthusiasm even at this age. Salute from the bottom of my heart. Very nice grandma."

A second added, "Most beautiful Reel I ever seen on Instagram."

"Wow, their spirit and will to do steps on this viral song. Cutest video. May you all live long and healthy life," posted another.

A fourth expressed, "Perfect end to the trend."

A fifth commented, "Wow, God bless you all."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A sixth said, "I am pretty sure someone is teaching them behind the camera, it's just like teachers teaching nursery kids on an annual day. It's delightfully cute to watch."

"Cute aajis. Stay happy always, keep rocking," added another.

Many others have reacted to the video using heart and clapping emojis. Several others also unanimously wrote that the video is "too cute."

What are your thoughts on this viral dance video?