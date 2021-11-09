Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Video of horse enjoying watermelon may make you crave for the fruit
trending

Video of horse enjoying watermelon may make you crave for the fruit

The video of the horse eating watermelon may leave you with a smile.
The image taken from the video shows the horse enjoying watermelon.(Jukin Media)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 02:09 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Are you looking for an animal video that is adorable to watch? Are you searching for a clip that may almost instantly uplift your mood? Do you want to see a video that may leave you with a wide smile? If your answers to these questions are yes, yes and yes, then here’s a video that may make you very happy. It is a clip showcasing a horse enjoying a huge chuck of watermelon. There is also a possibility that the share will leave you craving for the fruit.

The video captured in Lobnya, Russia opens to show an individual holding a piece of watermelon in front of the horse. The clip then goes on to show the animal eating the fruit with great enthusiasm. What is even more entertaining to watch is the human’s reaction to the situation.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PV Sindhu dances to ‘Love Nwantinti’, viral video wows people. Seen it yet?

Jeff Bezos posts reaction to viral video of Leonardo DiCaprio and Lauren Sanchez

Puffer fish swims around in water, video of beautiful creature may wow you

Kid feeds mom as she gets her mehendi done. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP