Video of huge momo served at an eatery in Delhi may leave you hungry

“Biggest Momo till Date in Delhi. A Single Momo = 10 Pieces of Momos,” reads the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 12:35 PM IST
The image shows a plate of the huge momo dish.(Instagram/@bhukkadkhaneka)

Are you someone who relates to the statement “Momo is love”? Do you love the circular or half-moon shaped pieces of white flour dough, filled with delicious filling and served with red chilli sauce and mayonnaise? Then there is a chance this video of a huge momo will leave you drooling and craving for the delicious dish.

Shared by a food blogger Akshit Gupta on his Instagram page called Khane Ka Bhukkad, the video shows the dish served by an eatery named Indie Momo located at Patel Nagar in Delhi.

“Biggest Momo till Date in Delhi. A Single Momo = 10 Pieces of Momos,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The post also contains an image of the dish. It shows a huge momo kept on a plate and served with three different kinds of condiments.

Since being posted about three days ago, the share has gathered nearly 14,600 likes. It has also received tons of comments from people. Many wrote how they will absolutely love to try it out.

“Yummy,” wrote an Instagram user. “Looks so delicious,” shared another. “Oh! How yummy. I’ll take 3,” said a third.

What do you think of the video? Would you like to try out the dish?

