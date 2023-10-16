Video of Hyderabad couple kissing on top of a moving car sparks mixed reactions

A video capturing a couple engaging in PDA while riding a motorcycle on NH-9 went viral on the Internet on October 10. The Uttar Pradesh police promptly responded by imposing a substantial fine of ₹8,000 on the couple, citing violations of the Motor Vehicles Act. Now, another video of a couple engaging in PDA has surfaced online. The video was recorded on the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway in Hyderabad. The couple can be seen hugging and kissing each other while seated on the sunroof of a car. While many tagged Hyderabad Police for stern action against the couple, others maintain that ‘there’s no harm in that, but it can be avoided’.

Couple engaging in PDA on the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway in Hyderabad. (X/@DharaniBRS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Hope @hydcitypolice will take action on this unsafe driving mode & inconvenience caused to the public. #PVNRExpressway,” wrote X user Dharani while sharing a video on the microblogging platform.

The video shows a couple perched on the sunroof of a car. They can be seen kissing and hugging each other. The video was recorded by someone who was sitting inside the car that was behind them.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a day ago on X. Since then, it has garnered over 2.8 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“@hydcitypolice Please look into it and take necessary action for the sake of public safety,” posted an individual.

Another added, “The act of the couple would have led to accidents. It is expected from police authorities that they should take action against the owner of the vehicle whose number is displayed in the video and also against the couple so that it would be a lesson for every other citizen.”

“I don’t know about the inconvenience part but it is against traffic rules,” shared a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fourth commented, “Unsafe or not I don’t know but public obscenity is wrong.”

“They haven’t sat on the roof of the car, and the driver is maintaining some distance with other cars to avoid sudden breaks. I think there’s no harm in that, but it can be avoided, IMO,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “This is becoming regular nowadays.”

“But wanted to know what is the inconvenience caused because of this?” enquired a seventh.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON