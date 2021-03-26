Home / Trending / Video of hydraulic pressing assorted candies is too satisfying to watch
Video of hydraulic pressing assorted candies is too satisfying to watch

As the clip goes on, the machine presses the candies resulting in some colourful ribbon-like items.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The image shows hydraulic pressing of candies.(Reddit)

Some videos on the Internet can easily make you smile with their adorable content while some can leave you highly satisfied. This Reddit video featuring a hydraulic presser and assorted candies perfectly fits the definition for the second category. After watching the clip you may find yourself wanting some of the candies too.

The video starts with some candies placed under the presser. As the clip goes on, the machine presses the candies resulting in some colourful ribbon-like items. We bet that you will also crave the ‘candy noodles’ formed after the candies were pressed.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on March 25, the clip has garnered over 11,700 upvotes and several comments. While some found the video extremely satisfying, others expressed how they felt like tasting the candies after being pressed.

“I bet those blended macaroon noodles are pretty tasty,” wrote a Reddit user. “Candy noodles! Looks soo yummy,” commented another. “YES!!! I wanted to eat the stuff they squeezed out. Lol!” said a third.

“Can we please have more videos like this?” requested a fourth.

What do you think of the clip?

