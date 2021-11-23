Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Video of incredible dragon sculpture made using carrots may stun you
Video of incredible dragon sculpture made using carrots may stun you

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
The images are taken from the video.(Screengrab)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 05:25 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

“Wow,” probably that is what you will be inclined to say – and that too repeatedly – after seeing this video involving a few carrots. The clip showcases an individual using these root vegetables to create a wonderful and mind-blowing sculpture.

The video was originally posted on Douyin, a social media platform in China. It gained people’s attention after being re-shared on an Instagram page.

The video opens to show an individual peeling carrots and cutting them into pieces. They then go on to carve various shapes on the carrots and finally assemble all the pieces to form the incredible sculpture. What makes the video even more entertaining to watch is the background score. It is Level Up by American singer-songwriter Ciara.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 14,000 likes and counting. The post has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments.

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “Simply wow - the carrot dragon,” posted another. “Perfect artwork,” praised a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

