Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Video of lemur brothers Bentley and Beemer wins hearts
trending

Video of lemur brothers Bentley and Beemer wins hearts

Smithsonian's National Zoo shared the video of the lemur brothers on their official Instagram page.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:21 PM IST
The image taken from the video shows one of the lemur brothers.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)

A video capturing the delightful antics of two lemur brothers Bentley and Beemer is now winning people’s hearts left right and centre. Shared on Instagram, it is one of such videos that you may end up watching over and over again.

Smithsonian's National Zoo shared the video on their official Instagram page. “Look out for two friendly new faces at Lemur Island! Three-year-old collared lemur brothers Bentley and Beemer made their debut at the end of July,” they wrote while sharing the video of the adorable animals.

The video opens to show the brothers sharing a meal. It also shows them playing together.

Take a look at the video that may make you say aww - and that too repeatedly.

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared a day ago on September 7. Till now, the clip has also gathered more than 29,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Two cuties,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my goodness, how cute!” shared another. “Welcome boys! You are so adorable! We hope you enjoy yourselves in your new home!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Viral pics of chandelier made out of used covid vaccine vials divide netizens

‘This discovery is big news’: Nasa’s post on white dwarf stars wows people

Man bags new world record with over nine-hour-long plank. Watch

Dog hilariously tries and fails to get huge stick through fence. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP